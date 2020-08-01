Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Shatta Michy, has described Shatta Wale’s feature in Beyonce’s ‘Already’ track as a dream come true.

According to Shatta Michy, the dancehall artiste, back in the days before stardom, prophesied about the big collaboration which has garnered massive support and reaction.

“He made it and it’s big but these are some of the things we used to talk about on our two by four student bed at Nima and I believe he has known the power of manifestation and I am proud of him,” she lauded.

Michy disclosed this in an interview following the release of the official video on Friday.

She further revealed she has called Shatta Wale on phone to congratulate him.