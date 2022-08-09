Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has hit a major milestone in his music career.

On Monday, August 8, the ‘On God’ hitmaker received a Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification for his feature on Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ after the song garnered over 500,000 unit sales in the United States.

‘Already’ which features American trio Major Lazer was originally released as a track on Beyoncé’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift,’ a soundtrack album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 photorealistic animated remake of ‘The Lion King.’

It was then featured in Black Is King, a visual counterpart and television film for the album, released on Disney Plus on July 31, 2020.

Shatta Wale joins Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG, as the only two artistes to achieve this feat.

In the year 2020, Fuse ODG received a RIAA Gold certification for his collaboration with Major Lazer and Nyla (Brick & Lace) on ‘Light It Up’ Remix.

‘Light It Up’ Remix went Gold on March 1, 2017, moved to Platinum on March 1, 2017, and has since gone 2x Multi-Platinum as of September 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, fans of Shatta Wale wait in earnest for his much anticipated Gift of God (GOG) album.

He has promised fans surprise features on the album, and they can’t wait for its release later in the year.

