Actress Nadia Buari decided to post a photo of herself giving colleague actor and friend, Van Vicker a peck on the cheek and social media users can’t keep calm about it.

Although the photo looks old, the actress posted it to wish him a happy birthday.

She wrote: Happy birthday @iam_vanvicker.. May God bless u with lots of love, happiness and success. 🎂

Meanwhile, as some people thought she could have used another photo from her gallery since it looked intimate, many were of the view that they looked good as a pair.

But Mr Vicker, after seeing the post, said: Thank U.

