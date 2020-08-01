A 30-old-man, who allegedly attempted disarming a policewoman of her gun, has been arrested by the police in Accra.



Seyram Tony Adonu is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.



She said on July 29, 2020, at about 2 p.m, the police received reports that suspect Adonu approached a policewoman (name withheld) around the Accra Post Office area.

For no reason, he attempted to snatch the police AK 47 rifle in her possession.



DSP Tenge said the policewoman overpowered the suspect with the help of city guards from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, adding that the suspect was arrested and handed over to the police.



The police PRO said he would be arraigned soon.

