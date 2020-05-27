A policewoman who is yet to be identified has been injured in a clash between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Winneba.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a district court proceeding on a defamation suit Mr Afenyo Markin, the NPP Effutu MP filed against the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Dr James Kofi.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates the two parties were expected in the courtroom at different times to ensure smooth flow of proceedings.

ALSO READ:

However, just when Dr Annan who was the first to appear finished and was briefing his supporters on what transpired, the NPP supporters stormed the court premises, leading to the clash.

The agitated supporters of both parties pulled out knives and chains as they launched attacks.

An attempt by the police to restore calm led to the policewoman sustaining an injury on her leg.

She has since been rushed to the Winneba Specialist and Trauma hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.