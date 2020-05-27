The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed plans he has for his 60th birthday.

According to him, he is currently building a 45-bedroom house which would have about nine to 10 living rooms.

The intention is that he would want to throw a big birthday party in that house when it’s completed.

He, however, indicated that just because of the 2020 general election, he has put the birthday party on hold.

“That is where I wanted to do the party. But unfortunately for me, where we’re building, the soil is not that strong; water and marshy area, so we have to fill it. It’s taking a lot of time,” he told Joy News.

