Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Kwasi Hosi, has reacted to comments by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central suggesting that anyone who makes money and embarks on farming is a fool.

Mr Agyapong has disclosed that venturing into farming in Ghana is a reserve for poor minded individuals.

READ ALSO:

“When you wake up in the morning and you pray that God let me be poor, then you go into farming. If you make money in Accra, and you tell me you are going to farm you are a fool. I failed at farming, not because of my management but because of litigation.

“I challenge the government; what are the inputs for you to go into farming? They are just talking. I’ve been there and I’m telling you, if I go to university, I will not go into farming. Hell no!” Mr Agyapong said in an exclusive interview with Joy News.

But Mr Hosi, who didn’t seem pleased with the utterances of the Assin Central lawmaker, said agriculture is the key to Ghana’s economic success.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Hosi said: “Dear Kennedy, I’m proud to be a fool.”