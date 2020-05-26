Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has finally disclosed what motivates him to help people who are less-privileged or poor.

According to him, his kind gesture stems from a dream that he once had where he saw himself in a tunnel looking distressed.

Narrating further, he said he saw a bearded man pull him out of the dark tunnel but with a warning to help others.

In the dream the man with the beard told me that he was the one giving me the money to help poor people, hence I should be able to help others otherwise I will face the consequences, he said on NET 2 TV’s the ‘Seat Show.’

The politician said his wife had to wake him up because she realised he wasn’t having a pulse at the time when he was having the dream.

My wife woke me up from the dream and if she hadn’t seen it, she wouldn’t believe me. It was for a purpose, he said.