The late pastor Emmanuel Apraku, popularly known as ‘Apraku My Daughter’, in one of his last interviews disclosed why he lost every valuable thing he had prior to his death.

For a man who was once wealthy and noted for his higher standard of living, it was quite surprising to see him wearing tattered clothes and being drunk in a viral video that surfaced on social media.

In the interview he disclosed how wealthy he was in his prime, where he owned over 300 cars but lost all of them to friends and church members.

He also talked about why he wept when Rev Obofuor, the Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel gave him a four-wheel drive.

