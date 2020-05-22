Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has recently been on a mission to expose fake pastors/prophets in the country.

The likes of Bishop Daniel Obinim, and many other popular pastors have all been exposed somehow by Mr Agyapong.

In his most recent appearance on his NET 2 TV, Mr Agyapong exposed how these fake pastors perform their miracles.

According to the MP, the pastors arrange with accomplices to fake these miracles and he showed a video of a woman who is making money from this fake miracle business and explained their modus operandi.

“This woman mobilises other people and gives them out to pastors to be used to fake miracles and healing. This lady I’m about to show is being used by most pastors to fake miracles and healing. They use people as young as 12 years. The woman charges GH¢150 per session with a pastor. Why would you allow yourself to be used for just 150 cedis?” he said on NET2 TV.

He also alleged that these people are often bused and coached by the pastors to fake prophecies.

According to him, the pastors, who refuse to pay her, are threatened by her to expose their fake miracles.

Watch video below: