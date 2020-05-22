Florence Obinim, wife of Bishop Obinim, has pronounced bible verses wrongly and it has since gone viral.
She has since become a subject of ridicule after she pronounced some books in the bible wrongly.
In one part of a trending video, she was heard saying ‘Heblues’ instead of Hebrews and Ghanaians are making a mockery of her.
In the other part of the same video, the wife of Obinim was also heard struggling to pronounce Ecclesiastes.
The video of Mrs Obinim was taken from a bible study session she held at one of the branches of her husband’s church.
Instead of Ecclesiastes, she said Ekristiensis and also pronounced Hebrews as ‘Heblues’. Clearly, she had a problem with the letter ‘l’ and ‘r’.
She pronounced what’s supposed to be ‘2nd Chronicles’ as ‘2nd Coronicles.’