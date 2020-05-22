Florence Obinim, wife of Bishop Obinim, has pronounced bible verses wrongly and it has since gone viral.

She has since become a subject of ridicule after she pronounced some books in the bible wrongly.

In one part of a trending video, she was heard saying ‘Heblues’ instead of Hebrews and Ghanaians are making a mockery of her.

In the other part of the same video, the wife of Obinim was also heard struggling to pronounce Ecclesiastes.

ALSO READ:

The video of Mrs Obinim was taken from a bible study session she held at one of the branches of her husband’s church.

Instead of Ecclesiastes, she said Ekristiensis and also pronounced Hebrews as ‘Heblues’. Clearly, she had a problem with the letter ‘l’ and ‘r’.

She pronounced what’s supposed to be ‘2nd Chronicles’ as ‘2nd Coronicles.’