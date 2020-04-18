Florence Obinim, the wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim, has released new stunning photos on social media.

The new photos have Mrs Obinim looking gorgeous as she stepped out in style. The photos, five in total, come in two different sets. The first set has Florence Obinim dressed beautifully in a full dress made from a plain-coloured cloth with a black belt and black pair of boots.

The second set of photos have Mrs Obinim rocking a white dress over a pair of faded blue jeans. On top of the white dress was a black pullover. Posing for the photos, Obinim’s wife showed off her backside to the camera as if to flaunt her curves.

Credit: Yen