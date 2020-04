Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, the Founder and Leader of Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship, says in spite of Ghana recording 834 cases of the dreaded coronavirus (Covid-19) with nine deaths, as at Saturday, April 18, 2020, the virus is not in Ghana.

He made this shocking revelation on live television.

Speaking on the ‘The Couch’ TV show, hosted by Ama Pratt, the pastor said he is speaking from the spiritual point of view.

