Kumawood actress turned musician, Yaa Jackson, aka Kumasi Cardi B, has done it again on social media, causing traffic and making fans and followers go wild.

Miss Jackson has posted a risqué photo of herself which shows her private part in a censored photo on her Instagram page.

According to ghpage, the ‘Tear Rubber’ hitmaker ever since she climbed the spotlight and reaching over a million followings on Instagram has turned her page into a free show centre where she flaunts her body to fans and followers.

While sharing the photo, she captioned it: “You need guls like me. So you can point your finger & say: that’s the bad guy??Got a surprise for anyone who’s ever been labeled #thebadgul?? stay tuned.”

Read tweet below: