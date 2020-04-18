Yaa Jackson

Kumawood actress turned musician, Yaa Jackson, aka Kumasi Cardi B, has done it again on social media, causing traffic and making fans and followers go wild.

Miss Jackson has posted a risqué photo of herself which shows her private part in a censored photo on her Instagram page.

According to ghpage, the ‘Tear Rubber’ hitmaker ever since she climbed the spotlight and reaching over a million followings on Instagram has turned her page into a free show centre where she flaunts her body to fans and followers.

While sharing the photo, she captioned it: “You need guls like me. So you can point your finger & say: that’s the bad guy??Got a surprise for anyone who’s ever been labeled #thebadgul?? stay tuned.”

