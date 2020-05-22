Popular Ghanaian rapper, Elom Adablah, popularly known as E.L, has reportedly been involved in an accident.

The incident is said to have occurred around 4:pm on Thursday at Okponglo near Legon on the Madina-Adentan highway.

E.L

It is unclear how the accident happened but hawkers and onlookers were captured at the scene as some testified of their love for the rapper.

Though the rapper was not hurt, an Instagram video Nkonkonsa TV posted captured his yellow Chevrolet vehicle which was involved in multiple clashes with other vehicles damaged.

Watch the video below: