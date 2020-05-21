Female Rapper, Eno, has been captured on tape teasing her colleague, Sista Afia, for physically attacking her colleague musician, Freda Rhymes.

She was seen replicating the exact manner in which the fight happened with TV3’s entertainment presenter, MzGee.

On Monday, Sista Afia attacked Freda Rhymes at the premises of TV3 for recording a song to diss her person.

In the video which went viral on several social media platforms, Sista Afia was overheard cursing and asking Freda Rhymes to say whatever she said in her song to her face.

An obviously infuriated Sista Afia was seen trying to push away security in order to attack Freda Rhymes while Freda on the other hand was shoved off by her manager.