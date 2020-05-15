Rapper Cabum passed by Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Friday and reacted to Bulldog’s claim that no male rapper in Ghana can beat female rapper Eno Barony lyrically.

According to Cabum, he supports Bulldog’s assertion because he doesn’t see Eno as an ordinary lyricists.

Cabum told host Sammy Forson that, I support Bulldog 100 per cent. Whoever is listening to me, If you are a rapper or not, Eno is not even a female rapper. The only thing is that she has the boobs and the looks.

Honestly, she is not ordinary like people see her. If I meet her on a track I don’t lose my guard.[sic]

When Sammy asked Cabum why he would place Eno on top of the rap ladder, he said:

She has it all and that makes her a good rapper. Her flow, lyrics, punches, metaphors, wordplay, sequence, story telling, energy like everything.[sic]

He said:

Its not premature to think she is on top. For where she is… I can’t compare myself to Lord Kenya, Okyeame Kwame and co, I looked up to them.

He, however, was of the opinion that there is no way Eno Barony can beat Sarkodie:

Bulldog is wrong to say Eno is better than Sark. That’s Bulldog’s opinion but it doesn’t go with me.