Artiste manager Bulldog has said Eno Barony’s songs can be compared to that of Tupac, Bob Marley and Kojo Antwi.

According to him, he has observed that the self-acclaimed rap goddess makes music that can transcend time – a quality he said the above-mentioned celebrities have.

“Go back and listen to Eno’s lyrics, I can easily compare her to the likes of Tupac, Bob Marley Kojo Antwi…she’s conscious,” he told RMJ on Showbiz Now on Joy Prime.

Bulldog stated that it is important for every musician to aspire to create music that can be celebrated decades after they have been recorded.

ALSO READ

“You don’t put out a record today and 20 years from now it doesn’t make sense,” he added.

In another interview on 3FM he also applauded her rap prowess stating that she could go against any of the current male rap artiste in the country.

Aside Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame, Lord Kenya, Tinny, and Okomfo Kwadee, Eno can easily kill the career of the remaining rappers, Bulldog stated.

The artist manager added that he could place a ¢50,000 bet on Eno to win that battle.

“Eno, I have said countless times, she is better than 97% of the boys. Don’t even bring the women to start with…” he said.