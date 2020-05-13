Congratulations are in order for Nigerian singer 2baba’s baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye as she welcomes a beautiful baby girl.

Sunmbo delivered her baby girl on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Just a few days ago, the mother of three boys celebrated Mother’s Day on her official Instagram page.

Two days later, she was delivered of her cute princess. The good news was shared by Royalty Christian Centre, Sunmbo’s husband’s church.

Announcing the beautiful news, the church shared a photo of the new mother on its official Instagram page, it was revealed that the pastor’s wife and the newborn are doing well.

“Our Princess is here. We return all glory and honour to God. My beautiful wife and our new Princess are doing great. The Lord will complete what He has begun in your life in Jesus matchless name,” it was written.

The church also explained that the baby’s christening ceremony will not be celebrated as it should be.

“Due to the government’s policy of social distancing, naming ceremony and all greetings will not be as we know it. Thank you for your Prayers and Love over the years,” it read.

Sunmbo birthed two boys for singer 2baba before she got married to Pastor David Adeoye in 2013.

Five years after her marriage to the clergyman, she finally welcomed a son named David in 2018.