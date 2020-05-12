Veteran gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has named his son after controversial dancehall artiste, Nii Armah Mensah Jr. popularly known as Shatta Wale.

He explained that the decision is because he is also a fan of the Shatta Movement.

Yaw Sarpong

In an interview on Accra-based YFM, Yaw Sarpong said his son also behaves exactly like Shatta Wale hence his decision to name him after the Shatta Movement boss.

“I’m raising the next Shatta Wale in my house,” he said jokingly.

On the musicians who are hoping to hop on his upcoming album, the gospel musician said he will be happy to feature Samini, Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata.