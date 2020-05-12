New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan is confident of her victory in the 2020 polls against her opponent, John Dumelo.

Madam Alhassan says her confidence stems from the massive development the constituency has witnessed within her one year tenure in office.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, she subtly jabbed her opponent, saying the works exist on the ground and not on social media.

I would like to meet people one on one than on social media at all times. Some people rely on social media for their politics because that is their stronghold and my stronghold is Ayawaso West Wuogon where the people are, she said.

She expressed optimism that the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat is a traditional NPP seat and will forever remain so.

I have been widely accepted by the constituents and they are ever ready to retain me as MP so there would be no change come December because of my good works and what they have known me for over the years before now, she added.