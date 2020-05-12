The new Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Ababio, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

This is Oseadeeyo’s official working visit after his installation at Akropong about a week ago.

The Okyehene, welcoming his visitors, urged the new chief to at all times humble himself to his people who have made his installation successful and that will give him a peaceful reign.

He further asked him not to hesitate to come to him when the need arises.

ALSO READ:

Watch the photos below: