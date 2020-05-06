The Akropong Circuit Court presided over by Her Lordship Harriet Nsembo has fined four chiefs of Akuapem a 1,012 penalty units each.

The chiefs were fined for failing to comply with the restrictions imposed on public gathering.

The Four chiefs are Odehye Kofi Asiedu Adu-Mfum, 57; Nana Semeshia Ohene Asah Krofah II, 43; Ohene Nana Bennet Smith Opoku, 55; and Nana Odi Asempa Krobea Asante, 76.

The four are supposed to pay a quantified amount of Ghc 48, 576.00 to the state.

Prosecutor, Detective Inspector Lukenan Sulemana, told the court the four chiefs acted contrary to paragraph 1 subsection A of Executive Instrument 64 and Section six of the Restrictions of Imposition Act 1012/2020.

The four pleaded guilty to all counts and were fined 1,012 penalty units each by the Court.