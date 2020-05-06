Two diesel tankers due to discharge fuel at a station at Apremdo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have been gutted by fire.

The two trucks were parked behind the Apremdo Total filling station awaiting an order from a pump manager to begin the discharge when the incident occurred, JoyNews’ Ina-Thalia Quansah reports.

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service have managed to bring the situation under control but struggled in the beginning because their tenders run out of water.

They had to wait for some a while before a backup tanker arrived to help douse the flames.

No casualties have been recorded yet but over a dozen shops close to the filling station have been destroyed.

The cause of the fire has also not been revealed.