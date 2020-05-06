Former Ashgold striker, Nana Frimpong has revealed that they were given bottles of Guinness after winning matches.

Nana Frimpong was a kingpin in the Ghana Premier League and was one time the league’s top scorer.

In an interview with Asempa FM on th Sports Nite Show, Frimpong disclosed that he and his colleagues including current Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor, Elmina Sharks Coach, Yaw Acheampong and many other top stars were motivated by being rewarded with two bottles of Guinness and not money.

“We loved to win matches; rather than money, we were motivated by the fans when we win games,” he said.

READ ALSO

The striker who won three premier league trophies with Ashantigold SC maintained that much of his life centred on playing football, therefore, he had no other interest as a young man.

“I never engaged in any extramarital affairs even though I married at a very tender age, I would not say I didn’t have any other thing doing. As a man, you have something that keeps you busy; we were offered two bottles of Guinness by our British Coach David Booth when I played for Ashantigold, it was to relax our nerves.

“That was the only thing I enjoyed beyond Playing Football, and in those days, you only needed to make a request after matches and Guinness was readily offered,” he said.

Nana Frimpong was a member of the Black Stars team that failed to qualify for the 1994 World cup in the USA.

He has also played for Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.