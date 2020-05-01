Four sub-chiefs of Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern region have been arrested for flouting social distancing rule and other protocols.

Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dennis Miracles Aboagye, confirmed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday.

The chiefs, he said are alleged to have mobilised the crowd for the initiation ceremony of the new Okuapehene on May 1, 2020.

“We are saddened that people still had the energy to run into the streets. We are very worried,” he bemoaned.

As an immediate measure, the MCE said the police managed to disperse the crowd and took the suspects into custody.

Given what had happened, Mr Aboagye said they will increase awareness and education on coronavirus in the area.

