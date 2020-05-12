A brother of legendary late highlife musician, Kofi B, Kofi Osei has revealed how everybody including his friends abandoned his late brother after his one-week celebration.

According to him, the supposed date for the funeral, Saturday, April 25 had to be postponed two weeks to the funeral day due to the ban on public gathering by the President.

Mr Osei made this known in an interview on SVTV Africa. He noted that, after the one-week observation of his late brother, organisers of the one-week observation, which is his friends, led by one Alex have abandoned the family after being asked to account for the one-week celebration.

“After the one-week observation, the organiser called my parents to give them an amount of GH¢2,500 as donations. He failed to do proper accounts after the one-week observation.

“Even when releasing the money to my parents, he didn’t inform the funeral planning committee,” he said.

“In addition, the guy, known as Alex traded the funeral drinks for money and gave the money to my parents. Then he later went around telling people that, my family is greedy.

“Tarnishing our image, but that’s not true. This has made everybody distance themselves from the family thinking we’re greedy. Even the Chief of our town, who has been helping the family, has also distanced himself from us, but my parents didn’t ask for the money, he gave it to them freely,” Mr Osei said.

He pointed out that, no support had come in since the accusation came up not even from his musician friends much less the general public.

He said, even Kofi Nti, his late brother’s close friend has not called or visited the family since the one-week observation.

Mr Osei added that, all calls to this particular Alex guy have proved futile. He, however, said, right after the ban on public gathering has been lifted, the funeral of the late highlife legend would be held at Agogo, in the Ashanti region.

The one-week celebration was graced by high profile personalities, fans as well as musicians and celebrities across the country. Kofi Boakye Yiadom, better known as Kofi B died on Sunday, February 2, 2020, prior to a scheduled performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The ‘Mmobrowa’ singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti, complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat for which he was rushed to the hospital immediately where he died.

He was known for songs such as ‘Mmbrowa’, ‘Bantama Kofi Boakye’, ‘Belinda’ and ‘Koforidua Flowers’ among others.