The date announced by the family of late highlife musician, Kofi B’s final funeral rites for during his one week celebration has been rescheduled.

Veteran highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah broke the news of change in date on Adom FM‘s Work and Happiness show on Friday.

The family had announced that Kofi B would be buried on April 25, 2020 but the date has now been changed to March 28.

According to Mr Appiah, the family took into consideration the weather before coming out with the new date, adding that they also want a state burial for the Koforidua Flowers hitmaker.

Kofi B’s family said the earlier date was inappropriate because it can rain on that day so they rescheduled to March 28, he told host OPD.

We will bury him in Asante Akyim Agogo, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah added.

