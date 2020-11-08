Ghanaian celebrities turned up in their numbers for the funeral rites of highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known Kofi B at Asante Akyem Agogo.

Artistes such as Obrafuor, Amakye Dede, K.K.Fosu, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah and many others stormed the Agogo Presbyterian school park where the funeral took place.

There were mixed reactions as they went round to shake hands with family members and to express their condolences.

Mourners, amid their tears, also cheered the colleague musicians on.

Kofi B died on Sunday, prior to his performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The ‘Mmobrowa’ singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti, complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat prior to being rushed to the hospital.

A doctor at the hospital said Kofi B was sweating and vomiting when he was brought to the medical facility.

The Bantama Kofi Boakye hitmaker, who died aged 45, was survived by a daughter.

