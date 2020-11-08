Actress Tracey Boakye has reacted to a prophecy about her having only eight weeks to live if she fails to apologise to Kennedy Agyapong.

Miss Boakye, who seemed unperturbed about the prophecy, said she doesn’t go to church because she doesn’t believe in such things.

In a new video, Miss Boakye said she is not interested in any prophecy, adding that she is not scared to die because it will happen to everyone.

“I don’t believe in anything so I don’t go to church. I am not frightened by such prophecies. Any prophetess who has received a prophecy about me from God should keep it to herself,” she fumed.

This comes after a prophetess, identified as Maa Konadu, revealed that Miss Boakye has only eight weeks to live if she fails to apologise to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

She urged the actress to pray to God for a soft heart, stating that she is filled with anger which causes her to act the way she does.

