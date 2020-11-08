A driver and his mate have been crashed to death with six others in critical condition in two separate accidents on the Kasoa Cape Coast highway.

Reports indicate the first accident happened at Potsin Junction while the second one happened at Okyereko Junction.

The first accident occurred in a head-on collision involving a KIA truck and a tanker which were travelling in opposite directions.

According to the Gomoa Dominase Police, the driver of a Kia Bongo truck with the registration number GW 4138-18 in an attempt to overtake clashed with a tanker scanner fully loaded with palm oil from Assin Fosu to Accra.

ALSO READ:

Police say the driver and his mate died on the spot due to the heavy impact.

Meanwhile, the second accident at Okyereko Junction involved a sprinter Benz bus which also collided with a Toyota Corolla.

Confirming the incident to Adom News, ASP Bertha, however, stated about 10 of the victims have been treated and discharged.