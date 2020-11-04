About 10 people were injured in a gory road accident at Kwamo near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

According to a witness’ account, a bus was involved in a head-on collision with a stationary trailer in the middle of the road.

“We did not know what happened; as we sat in the car, a bang was suddenly heard and we veered into the centre of the road,” she said.

She added many had their limbs cut off, and a relation she was traveling with sustained a deep cut in her face.

It took the efforts of Fire Service personnel to rescue the front passengers who were directly involved in the accident.

Although no fatalities were recorded, the bus driver is in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.