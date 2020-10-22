A young man, believed to be in his late 20s, has been crashed to death at Kese Wokan near Awutu Bereku on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

According to information, the deceased was crossing the highway from the right direction to the opposite side leading to Accra to catch up with his senior brother.

Sprinter bus which killed 20-year-old

The deceased, out of rush, failed to watch carefully and was hit by an incoming sprinter benz bus with registration number GE 7288-15 from Kasoa heading towards Cape Coast.

Sprinter bus which killed 20-year-old

He said the driver lost control after killing the 20-year-old boy and drove to a nearby house and nearly killed a mother and daughter who were sweeping.

Sprinter bus which killed 20-year-old

However, the two were saved by a mango tree the car rammed into, before screeching to a halt.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been sent to the St Gregory morgue and the driver has been arrested by the Awutu Bereku Police to assist with investigations.

