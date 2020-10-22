Deputy Minister of Energy, Owuraku Aidoo, has disclosed the government has secured a loan of $103 million to extend electricity to 582 communities in the country.

The Deputy Minister added extension will begin from the Ashanti Region, followed by Western, Eastern and Volta, as well as the Northern, North East and Savanna regions.

Cutting sod for the extension of power to Adansi South and Adansi North districts of Ashanti, the Deputy Minister also mentioned 338 communities will benefit from the project in the Ashanti Region.

Also present was Member of Parliament for New Edubiase constituency and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, George Oduro, who asked the communities to exercise restraint and that from next week the contractor would start work on the project.

ALSO READ

The new extension will solve the problem of over 40% communities that have no or stable access to electricity.

Some community members after the announcement told Adom News the new project would help small businesses to grow in the area as well as enhance the work of artisans.