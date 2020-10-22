Some members of the National Democratic Congress in Agona Kwaman in the Agona West Constituency have invoked the powers of a popular deity in the town.

The angry members have invoked the curses over attempted murder allegations levelled against its parliamentary candidate, Paul Ofori Amoah.

Mr Amoah has been accused of engaging in an elaborate plot to kill incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency and a key competitor, Cynthia Morrison.

The NDC members have called on the deity not to spare anyone if it turns out that the reports are a mere fabrication by their opponents.

NDC Coordinator for the area, Kweku Odoom led the members to the shrine while Okyeame Anane, on behalf of the deity poured libation to pave way for the ritual.

He told Adom FM’s Midday News Kasiebo is Tasty in an interview that their parliamentary candidate was innocent hence their belief that a curse is a right thing to do in order to get the justice they want.

“Cynthia Morrison is alleging that our PC is planning to kill her. That is why we have also rained curses on anyone behind those allegations.

“If it’s true that Paul Ofori indeed contracted people to kill the woman, then our curse should follow him but on the other hand, if that is not the case, and the woman is just alleging, then our curse should follow her because we need fairness in our politics,” he said.

Mrs Morrison had made a formal complaint to the police about four men who were arrested at a hotel in Agona Swedru, saying they had plotted to kill her.

Mr Amoah had reported himself to the Central Regional Police Headquarters in Cape Coast upon an invitation by the police.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, the NDC parliamentary candidate “admitted to issuing the two bank cheques that were picked by police at the hotel when a search was conducted in the rooms and also on the suspects.”

