Constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Agona West, Maxwell Kofi Quist, has identified the four armed men in police custody for planning to kill Member of Parliament for Agona West as members of his party.

Mr Quist made the admission on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Tuesday.

The four who had lodged at the Elohim Hotel in Agona Swedru in the Central region are alleged to have hatched plans to kill the MP when police invaded their hotel rooms and arrested them.

Sources say there was fifth suspect who absconded upon seeing the police.

Sources within the Regional Police Command said the suspects mentioned the name of the NDC PC for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah, as the one who brought them to the area.

Paul Ofori Amoah was subsequently picked up and detained on Saturday evening by the police for questioning.

ALSO READ:

When he was asked about the identities of the men, the NDC chair said they were in the region as part of former President, John Mahama’s tour of the region and not that they were there because of ill motives.

“Those people are members of the NDC but I won’t disclose which constituency they are from because the matter is still under investigation. I know my PC is innocent so let’s wait for the conclusion of the investigations and then we can speak on the matter.”

“The men were only in Swedru as members of the NDC. They have been there since last Wednesday. They were there because JM was on tour of the region and nothing more,” he said.

Preliminary charges for the 4 suspects are;

1. Preparation to commit crime to wit: murder

2. Carrying offensive weapon.