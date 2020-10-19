The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori- Amuah is currently in police custody, assisting police in investigations over alleged plots to assassinate Gender Minister.

The Parliamentary candidate is said to have admitted to issuing the two cheques found with the suspects in their hotel room.

He’s been charged with preparations to commit crime to wit murder and abetment to commit crime to wit murder.

On the 17th of October, 2020, four persons were arrested by the Swedru Division of the Central Regional Police Command arrested some four persons in a hotel in Swedru.

While investigations were underway, MP for Agona West lodged a formal complaint that the four persons were preparing to kill her.

Meanwhile, the four persons have been remanded for a re-appearance in court on October 30, 2020.

The four persons were charged with Preparations to commit crime, to wit murder and carrying offensive weapons.

Watch Central Regional Police PRO brief the media on the case: