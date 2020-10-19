Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to maintain the Special Prosecutor’s office in his next government.

This is because he believes the state agency is a key stakeholder in the country’s quest to fight corruption.

He made the statement while speaking in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday.

“The next NDC government will not collapse the office of the Special Prosecutor because it was established by Parliament and I will ensure the office works independently because their hands have been tied under this government,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

However, he did not state if Mr Martin Amidu will still be in charge of the office.

He further indicated he will issue a stern warning to appointees regarding corruption, stating he cannot save them if caught in the prosecutor’s web.