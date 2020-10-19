Management of the Accra West Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Greater Accra Regional Police Command have pledged to deepen their existing collaboration.

The commitment was made during a familiarisation visit to introduce the new General Manager of the Accra West Region, Ing. Ebenezer Ghunney to the Police Command.

Welcoming the team, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom, recounted the healthy relationship that exists between the ECG and the Police.

He noted that the Police often treat requests for support from the ECG as high priority.

“Across the country, the police accompany staff of the ECG on various official assignments including arresting persons engaged in illegal connections and those who steal the Company’s property,” he said.

He added that “as institutions that offer public services, we need to be supportive to each other.”

DCOP Boakye-Yiadom called for prompt action from the company if power has to be curtailed during operations, for the safety of officers and property.

The Accra West General Manager, Ing. Ebenezer Ghunney was grateful for the reception, and promised to offer all assistance to make the operations of the Police very effective in the region.

The heads of the two institutions committed to regular engagements to deepen the relations and resolve any difficulty that may be affecting further collaboration.

Other institutions visited by the ECG Management Team included the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.