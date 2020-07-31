The Electricity of Ghana (ECG), following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s announcement to absorb 100% electricity bills for lifeline residential customers (customers who consume between 0-50kVVh) per month, has released guidelines on the implementation of power.

Lifeline customers on both prepaid and postpaid metering systems will realise their relief effective August 2020 to January 2021.

Lifeline Prepaid Customers

• Customers on smart prepaid meters will be automatically credited each month with their free lifeline units.

• Customers on non-smart prepaid meters will have to visit their vending points to recharge in order to receive their free lifeline units for each month.

Lifeline Postpaid Customers

• With regards to postpaid lifeline customers, their bills from August 2020, will indicate the GoG absorption of their lifeline consumption.

The Management of ECG wishes to assure lifeline customers and stakeholders that it is resolved to implement this directive.

