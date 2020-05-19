The government has made some payments to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) following the electricity relief package announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“The government has made some payments to ECG as a result of the Covid-19 subsidy announced few weeks ago,” Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, disclosed this at a press conference Tuesday.

According to him, customers throughout the country have testified that the relief from government is actually real.

Mr Amewu also mentioned that the government had taken steps to clear old debts owed the ECG.

The New Patriotic Party government, he said, paid 2 billion annually to cover its bills with the ECG after inheriting huge debts from the John Mahama-led administration.

Government, he noted, is in a comfortable position to inform Ghanaians that the financial challenges in the energy sector would be solved before long.

The President announced three months of free electricity for consumers of a particular category, to make up for lost income following the coronavirus lockdown in Accra and Kumasi.

He said the decision was part of additional measures being taken by the government to mitigate the impact the outbreak of the virus is having on the public.