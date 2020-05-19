About 624 workers of the Tema Fishing Processing Company, who came into contact with a coronavirus patient, have tested negative.

This was after 695 workers were tested when the patient started showing symptoms of the novel virus.

Head of Disease Surveillance, Dr Franklin Aseidu-Bekoe, who revealed this at a press conference in Accra said the seven others have been moved to an isolation centre for treatment.

Also, he indicated that, they are doing aggressive contact tracing for seven workers who live outside Tema.

Dr Aseidu-Bekoe said the factory is now operating after they put in place measures to avoid spread.

“There are floor markings, staff put on face masks, hand sanitisers put at vantage points and many others,” he said.