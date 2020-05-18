

Dr Emmanuel Ameyaw, a paedetrician at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, has advised Ghanaians with underlying health conditions on how to build a strong immune system against the coronavirus.



According to Dr Ameyaw, persons with underlying health conditions such as cancer, stroke, diabetes, hypertension, obesity to name a few, have low immunity against the virus and as such can easily die from the virus.



Speaking on the Dwaso Nsem show on Adom FM on Monday, Dr Ameyaw highlighted four things such persons could do to help reduce their risk of dying from the virus.



According to him, such persons should strictly follow safety protocols and follow-up on hospital appointments.



He added that, they should also eat healthy foods and exercise for 10-20 minutes daily. And immediately report to the hospital, should they notice little changes in their health.