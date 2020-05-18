Jamaican newspaper, The Sunday Gleane, has paged an exclusive feature for Shatta Wale in its newspaper. The newspaper labeled him the ‘King of African Dancehall.’

Shatta Wale was featured in the entertainment section of the newspaper with a full page dedicated to the stories of his career, his rise and fall, his rebranding and his success story so far.

The newspaper hailed Shatta Wale as the ‘King of African Dancehall’ with respect to his admiration and remarkable longevity in holding down the genre in Africa for many years without giving up for another genre.

The story of Shatta Wale and his profound love for his biggest dancehall icon, the incarcerated Vybz Kartel and his feature in Beyoncé’s Lion King album was captured in the newspaper as well.

