Fast-rising musician, Kashbwoy, has recruited rapper Joey B on his new single record dubbed, ‘Maria’, a masterpiece already garnering massive attention on social media.

‘Maria’ tells the story of a beauty queen who only cares about money.

With scores of men at her feet and ready to spoil her with lavish gifts, Maria feels swollen headed and finds it difficult to accept proposals from men.

MORE:

Rapper Joey B doesn’t drop the ball either, he comes through squeaky clean to further enhance the tune.

‘Maria’ has all the goodies and it’s sure to keep music lovers entertained and eager for KashBwoy’s next offering.

Listen to the song below: