Controversial Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has now changed her trade from acting to become a ‘pure water’ seller.

Akuapem Poloo is known for doing everything and anything to trend on social media.

In a video, Akuapem Poloo was seen carrying a bowl on her head with ‘pure water’ sachets in it.

She was seen hawking and calling out for people to buy the ‘pure water’ in a very funny way.

Where Akuapem Poloo was seen hawking in the video appeared to be a closet filled with shoes and bags.