Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, has sailed along the shores of Nigeria in a quest to satisfy her emotional thirst.

Skipping every other Ghanaian man, Akuapem Poloo has willed herself to Nigeria’s Somadina Adinma after his love spear pierced her heart.

Hinting on her relationship status, the actress revealed her family was ready to welcome her boyfriend with open arms.

Akuapem Poloo is gushing over Somadina who on the other hand cannot stop mentioning her name in the presence of others.

In a recent photo she posted on Instagram, she was in cloud nine, imagining how their unborn babies would look like considering the ‘beauty’ of both parties.

It is uncertain if she is indeed dating the young actor, but constant posting of his photos with romantic caption is enough confirmation.

Somadina is the ex-boyfriend of actress Regina Daniels who brought their relationship to a standstill after her engagement with billionaire Ned Nwoko.