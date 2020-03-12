Actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu few days ago took to Instagram to celebrate her son as he marked another milestone.

Following Mercy Asiedu’s post, many people took to hail the handsome boy.

Nana Kwadwo is often referred to as Nana 2.

Just like his mother, he is also an actor.

He has featured in the Sankofa and Ahintasem TV series which have been airing on Adom TV.

And he is quite popular for that on social media.

On his birthday, Nana 2 turned 11 years old.

Below are some photos to tell you that indeed Nana 2 is a TV star;