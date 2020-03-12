The winner of Di Asa 2019, Precious Mensah popularly known as PM has revealed that some unscrupulous men have been targeting plus-size women in Ghana with the intention of using and dumping them.

She stated that there have been certain instances where her plus-size friends realized that they’ve been dating one particular guy for a long time.

According to her, they have noticed that most of the notorious men happen to be Ghanaian men who live abroad.

“There is this guy who lives abroad. He has proposed to a lot of plus-size girls in Ghana but what they don’t know it that we the plus-size people, we are networked. Usually when we meet we talk,” PM disclosed in an interview on Accra based Yen.com.

“One person can say I am dating this person and when they show you the picture, you will realize that it is the same person proposing to 3 or 4 people in our network. So I do not entertain social media dates or chats,” she said.

She advised these notorious men to learn to stick to one woman and avoid trying to date plus-size women with the intention of using and dumping the else she together with her network will expose them.