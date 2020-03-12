The Multimedia Group will today, Thursday outdoor a vigorous action plan geared towards the coverage of the general elections later this year.

The launch of the Election Headquarters is taking place simultaneously at the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and will be streamed live across all platforms.

The Kokomemle-based media giant since 2008, has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive coverage of elections held in the country, particularly, the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Its media platforms –JoyNews, Joy FM, Adom TV, Adom FM, Asempa FM, Myjoyonline.com, Adomonline.com as well as social media and digital platforms – have since been the go-to destinations for comprehensive analysis of activities of the key political parties contesting the elections.

The new Election Headquarters has a number of interesting activities such as Tracker, Verdict, Bell among others, which will be the central focus of discussions in the lead up to the crucial presidential and parliamentary polls scheduled for December 7, 2020.

A team of experienced journalists with proven capabilities are drawn from the rich pool of Multimedia’s English and Akan speaking platforms to lead the project.

Above is the live stream of the programme currently being held at the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA).